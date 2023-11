IMDb 5.5 / 10 from 712 users

Housos vs. Authority (2012)

Franky and his best mate Dazza travel in a drug-laden campervan from the western outskirts of Sydney to Uluru so that Dazza’s foul-mouthed girlfriend, Shazza, can be reunited with the dying mother she hasn’t seen since she was three.

Paul Fenech

Elle Dawe, Jabba, Paul Fenech, Kevin Taumata, Vanessa Davis, Melissa Bell, Russell Gilbert, Angry Anderson, Mark Brandon Read, Dilshan Rain

tt2483516