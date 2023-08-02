IMDb 2.7 / 10 from 922 users

Diterbitkan 14 August 2001

Oleh mamat

House Party 4: Down to the Last Minute (2001)

Jon Jon sees a ripe opportunity for a major party when he snags the job house-sitting for his rich Uncle Charles. The mansion comes with a platinum colored Mercedes-Benz 430. Which is said to be more than $100,000, and although Uncle Bilal has told him not to drive the car or have people over, Jon Jon wastes no time in doing both. But Uncle Charles vacation isn’t going as planned, Charles is unaware that Jon Jon is not only having an “entertainment party”, but he’s auditioning his hip-hop band (IMx) for a record executive. When Jon Jon finds out his uncle is coming home earlier than announced, he has to race against time to try and put everything back the way he found it again.

Chris Stokes

Marques Houston, Kelton Kessee, Young Rome, Buddy Lewis, Alexis Fields, Kym Whitley, Meagan Good, Dorien Wilson, Mari Morrow, Dwan Smith, Jerod Mixon, Jamal Mixon, Giorgi-o, Henrietta Komras, Irene Stokes, Shane J. Bobb, Chris Stokes, Donnie Jarman

tt0244491