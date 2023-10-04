IMDb 2.8 / 10 from 381 users

Diterbitkan 29 May 2017

Oleh mamat

House of Evil (2017)

A young couple move into their beautiful new home in the countryside and seem to have the perfect life. But soon their happiness is disturbed by a series of mysterious and ultimately terrifying events, which eventually force them to try to escape.

Luca Boni, Marco Ristori

Andrew Harwood Mills, Lucy Drive, Désirée Giorgetti, David White, Eleonora Marianelli

tt6182054