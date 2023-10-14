Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Hotel Noir (2012) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
BluRay
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Aaron Behr,
Andrew Fiscella,
Cameron Richardson,
Carla Gugino,
Danny DeVito,
Derek Schreck,
Ermahn Ospina,
Genny Sermonia,
Isaac Eshete,
Jade Willey
Sutradara
Sebastian Gutierrez
IMDb
5.5/
10from
1,524users
Diterbitkan
09 October 2012
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Hotel Noir (2012)
Los Angeles, 1958: a detective holes up in a downtown hotel awaiting killers to come get him. During the course of one night he will meet various occupants of the hotel and the truth of how he came to be in his present situation will be revealed.
Sebastian Gutierrez
Carla Gugino, Danny DeVito, Malin Åkerman, Rufus Sewell, Robert Forster, Rosario Dawson, Mandy Moore, Kevin Connolly, Cameron Richardson, Michael B. Jordan, Patrick Arthur, Aaron Behr, Michael Raif Brizzolara, John Colella, Michelle Dawley, Lauren Dearmon, Isaac Eshete, Andrew Fiscella, Jeffrey MacIntyre, Kim Mahair, Laurie Mannette, Ermahn Ospina, Derek Schreck, Mathieu Schreyer, Genny Sermonia, Vanessa Suarez, Jade Willey
tt2403883