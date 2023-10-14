IMDb 5.5 / 10 from 1,524 users

Hotel Noir (2012)

Los Angeles, 1958: a detective holes up in a downtown hotel awaiting killers to come get him. During the course of one night he will meet various occupants of the hotel and the truth of how he came to be in his present situation will be revealed.

Sebastian Gutierrez

Carla Gugino, Danny DeVito, Malin Åkerman, Rufus Sewell, Robert Forster, Rosario Dawson, Mandy Moore, Kevin Connolly, Cameron Richardson, Michael B. Jordan, Patrick Arthur, Aaron Behr, Michael Raif Brizzolara, John Colella, Michelle Dawley, Lauren Dearmon, Isaac Eshete, Andrew Fiscella, Jeffrey MacIntyre, Kim Mahair, Laurie Mannette, Ermahn Ospina, Derek Schreck, Mathieu Schreyer, Genny Sermonia, Vanessa Suarez, Jade Willey

