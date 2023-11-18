IMDb 6.4 / 10 from 1,091 users

Hotel America (1981)

Helene, a pill-addicted anesthesiologist, is mourning the death of her boyfriend when, through a car accident she causes, she chances to meet the lethargic Gilles, a young man who lives for free at his mother’s hotel. Gilles pursues Helene romantically, and she eventually softens up. Gilles, however, is also devoted to Bernard, a petty crook who revels in mugging gay men. All three struggle with relationships that seem to be going nowhere.

André Téchiné

Catherine Deneuve, Patrick Dewaere, Etienne Chicot, Sabine Haudepin, Dominique Lavanant, Josiane Balasko, François Perrot, Jean-Louis Vitrac, Frédérique Ruchaud, Michèle Ban de Loménie, Pascal Bernuchon, Catherine Carrée, Gérard Deleris, Jacques Dichamp, Rosemary Linousy, Jacques Nolot, Francine Rabas, Catherine Rethi, Claude Saubot, Michel Sauvage

tt0082539