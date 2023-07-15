Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Hot War (1998) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Hong Kong
Bintang film
Alistair Scott,
Asuka Higuchi,
Bradley James Allan,
Chan Wing-Chi,
David James,
Edgertong Grahan,
Ekin Cheng,
Grant Thatcher,
Jack Eden,
Jordan Chan
Sutradara
Jingle Ma Choh-Sing
Genre
Thriller
IMDb
5.5/
10from
369users
Diterbitkan
24 December 1998
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Hot War (1998)
Blue, Tango, and C.S. are CIA research scientists working on Project VR Fighter, which is designed to train any unskilled person into a magnificent combat agent. Tango and C.S. decide to undergo the training themselves, because Alien, the international terrorist, has killed C.S.’s fiancée and kidnapped Blue for his conspiracy. However, the side effects of Project VR Fighter cause problems between the two friends and their mission is soon put into jeopardy.
Jingle Ma Choh-Sing
