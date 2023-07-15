IMDb 5.5 / 10 from 369 users

Diterbitkan 24 December 1998

Oleh mamat

Hot War (1998)

Blue, Tango, and C.S. are CIA research scientists working on Project VR Fighter, which is designed to train any unskilled person into a magnificent combat agent. Tango and C.S. decide to undergo the training themselves, because Alien, the international terrorist, has killed C.S.’s fiancée and kidnapped Blue for his conspiracy. However, the side effects of Project VR Fighter cause problems between the two friends and their mission is soon put into jeopardy.

Jingle Ma Choh-Sing

Ekin Cheng, Kelly Chen, Jordan Chan, Terence Yin, Vanessa Yeung, Asuka Higuchi, David James, Chan Wing-Chi, Michael Preiss, Sean Rogers, Martyn Penny, Edgertong Grahan, Peter Baldwin, Jack Eden, Alistair Scott, Grant Thatcher, Thomas Hudak, Yip Chi-Hung, Bradley James Allan

tt0181582