Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

Genre

Comedy

IMDb

7.0

/

10

from

181

users

Diterbitkan

17 July 2020

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Hot For My Name (2020)

Esther goes home to Skokie, Illinois to understand why her unique relationship with her parents motivated her to become a comedian. Documentary footage is intercut with stand-up, giving audiences a hilarious look into her origin story.
Nicholaus Goossen
Esther Povitsky, Christine Taylor

Diterbitkan

September 9, 2023 12:30 pm

Durasi

