IMDb 6.8 / 10 from 905 users

Diterbitkan 16 August 2006

Oleh mamat

Holly (2006)

Shot on location in Cambodia, including many scenes in actual brothels in the notorious red light district of Phnom Penh, HOLLY is a captivating, touching and emotional experience. Patrick, an American card shark and dealer of stolen artifacts, has been ‘comfortably numb’ in Cambodia for years, when he encounters Holly, a 12-year-old Vietnamese girl, in the K11 red light village. The girl has been sold by her impoverished family and smuggled across the border to work as a prostitute.

Guy Moshe

Ron Livingston, Chris Penn, Thuy Nguyen, Virginie Ledoyen, Udo Kier

