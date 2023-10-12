  1. Home
WEBRip

France

6.6

14 May 2016

Synopsis

Hissein Habré, A Chadian Tragedy (2016)

In 2013, former Chadian dictator Hissein Habré’s arrest in Senegal marked the end of a long combat for the survivors of his regime. Accompanied by the Chairman of the Association of the Victims of the Hissein Habré Regime, Mahamat Saleh Haroun goes to meet those who survived this tragedy and who still bear the scars of the horror in their flesh and in their souls. Through their courage and determination, the victims accomplish an unprecedented feat in the history of Africa: that of bringing a Head of State to trial.
Mahamat-Saleh Haroun
Hissène Habré, Clement Abaifouta, Djanasbaye Elisee, Seringue Richard, Mahamat (Cemroonian), Badolo Waya, Mahamat Saleh Ousman, Issa Soulemane, Ginette N’garbaye, Zenaba Galyam, Hissein Robert Gambier, Kaltouma Daba, Fatime Sakine, Mala Ngabouli, Adimatcho Djamai, Dr. Mahamat Youssouf, Nodji Miantar, Me Jacqueline Moudeina, Abdourahamn Gueye

