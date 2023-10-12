Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Hissein Habré, A Chadian Tragedy (2016) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
France
Bintang film
Abdourahamn Gueye,
Adimatcho Djamai,
Badolo Waya,
Clement Abaifouta,
Djanasbaye Elisee,
Dr. Mahamat Youssouf,
Fatime Sakine,
Ginette N'garbaye,
Hissein Robert Gambier,
Hissène Habré
Sutradara
Mahamat-Saleh Haroun
Genre
Documentary
IMDb
6.6/
10from
187users
Diterbitkan
14 May 2016
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Hissein Habré, A Chadian Tragedy (2016)
In 2013, former Chadian dictator Hissein Habré’s arrest in Senegal marked the end of a long combat for the survivors of his regime. Accompanied by the Chairman of the Association of the Victims of the Hissein Habré Regime, Mahamat Saleh Haroun goes to meet those who survived this tragedy and who still bear the scars of the horror in their flesh and in their souls. Through their courage and determination, the victims accomplish an unprecedented feat in the history of Africa: that of bringing a Head of State to trial.
Mahamat-Saleh Haroun
tt5154092