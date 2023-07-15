IMDb 5.7 / 10 from 876 users

Diterbitkan 02 April 2002

Oleh mamat

Highball (2002)

A newly married couple tries to enhance their social life by throwing fabulous parties and inviting all their friends in Brooklyn to their home.

Noah Baumbach

Justine Bateman, Noah Baumbach, Peter Bogdanovich, Andrea Bowen, Dean Cameron, Chris Eigeman, Carlos Jacott, Annabella Sciorra, Eric Stoltz, Ally Sheedy, Rae Dawn Chong, Christopher Reed, Lauren Katz, John Lehr, Louise Stratten, Catherine Kellner, Dean Wareham

tt0119291