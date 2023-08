Genre

IMDb 0 / 10 from 0 users

Diterbitkan 19 June 2022

Oleh LIN

Hey! Our dear Don-chan (2022)

The film revolves around three struggling actors Michio, Gunji, and Enoken, who share a house together. One day, they find a baby girl left with a letter from Michio’s ex-girlfriend. They name the child “Don-chan” and embark on the journey of raising her, despite their initial confusion.

Shuichi Okita

Tappei Sakaguchi, Hirota Otsuka, Ryuta Endo

tt28501821