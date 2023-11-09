IMDb 7.1 / 10 from 193 users

Diterbitkan 30 August 1984

Oleh mamat

Heroic Times (1984)

The tragic medieval tale of a man of inhuman strength, fierce temper and a desire for noble knighthood. While on the run as a murderer, he finds new life as a knight, only to face disillusionment, the horrors of war and ugly human vices.

József Gémes

Adrienne Csengery, Gyula Szabó

tt0847478