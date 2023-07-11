IMDb 4.5 / 10 from 686 users

Diterbitkan 01 May 2018

Oleh mamat

Here Come the Teachers (2018)

The Manzoni High School in Milan is the worst in Italy. When the percentage of those promoted falls to 12%, it’s time for the last resort: to entrust the classes to the worst of the available teachers.

Saverio Di Biagio, Ivan Silvestrini, Mariachiara Squassino, Livia Menichelli

Claudio Bisio, Lino Guanciale, Maurizio Nichetti, Maria Di Biase, Andrea Pennacchi, Pietro Ragusa, Alessio Sakara, Shalana Santana, Francesco Procopio, Christian Ginepro, Irene Vetere, Giusy Buscemi, Rocco Hunt, Riccardo Maria Manera, Haroun Fall, Romano Talevi

tt7279014