IMDb 3.429 / 10 from 7 users

Diterbitkan 13 October 2023

Oleh LIN

Herd (2023)

When a woman trying to outrun her past ends up trapped between a zombie outbreak and warring militia groups, she is caught in a world where some fight for survival but others fight for control.

Steven Pierce

Ellen Adair, Mitzi Akaha, Jeremy Holm, Amanda Fuller, Dana Snyder, Brandon James Ellis, Jeremy Lawson, Corbin Bernsen, Timothy V. Murphy, Steve Isom, Steven Pierce, Mallory Hawks, Ronan Starnes, Matt Walton

tt14348734