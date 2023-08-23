Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Henri-Georges Clouzot’s Inferno (2009) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
France
Bintang film
André Luguet,
Barbara Sommers,
Bérénice Bejo,
Bernard Stora,
Blanchette Brunoy,
Catherine Allégret,
Costa-Gavras,
Dany Carrel,
Gilbert Amy,
Henri Virlogeux
Sutradara
Ruxandra Medrea,
Serge Bromberg
Genre
Documentary
IMDb
7.4/
10from
1,949users
Diterbitkan
01 October 2009
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Henri-Georges Clouzot’s Inferno (2009)
In 1964, Henri-Georges Clouzot’s production of L’Enfer came to a halt. Despite huge expectations, major studio backing and an unlimited budget, after three weeks the production collapsed. This documentary presents Inferno’s incredible expressionistic original rushes, screen tests, and on-location footage, whilst also reconstructing Clouzot’s original vision, and shedding light on the ill-fated endeavor through interviews, dramatizations of unfilmed scenes, and Clouzot’s own notes.
Serge Bromberg, Ruxandra Medrea
Romy Schneider, Henri-Georges Clouzot, Serge Reggiani, Bérénice Bejo, Jacques Gamblin, Dany Carrel, Jean-Claude Bercq, Mario David, André Luguet, Barbara Sommers, Maurice Teynac, Blanchette Brunoy, Maurice Garrel, Henri Virlogeux, Catherine Allégret, Serge Bromberg, Costa-Gavras, William Lubtchansky, Bernard Stora, Joel Stein, Thi Lan Nguyen, Jean-Louis Ducarme, Jacques Douy, Gilbert Amy
tt1433528