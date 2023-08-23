IMDb 7.4 / 10 from 1,949 users

Henri-Georges Clouzot’s Inferno (2009)

In 1964, Henri-Georges Clouzot’s production of L’Enfer came to a halt. Despite huge expectations, major studio backing and an unlimited budget, after three weeks the production collapsed. This documentary presents Inferno’s incredible expressionistic original rushes, screen tests, and on-location footage, whilst also reconstructing Clouzot’s original vision, and shedding light on the ill-fated endeavor through interviews, dramatizations of unfilmed scenes, and Clouzot’s own notes.

Serge Bromberg, Ruxandra Medrea

Romy Schneider, Henri-Georges Clouzot, Serge Reggiani, Bérénice Bejo, Jacques Gamblin, Dany Carrel, Jean-Claude Bercq, Mario David, André Luguet, Barbara Sommers, Maurice Teynac, Blanchette Brunoy, Maurice Garrel, Henri Virlogeux, Catherine Allégret, Serge Bromberg, Costa-Gavras, William Lubtchansky, Bernard Stora, Joel Stein, Thi Lan Nguyen, Jean-Louis Ducarme, Jacques Douy, Gilbert Amy

