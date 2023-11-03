  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

Genre

Horror

IMDb

3.9

Diterbitkan

30 May 2023

Synopsis

Hell of the Screaming Undead (2023)

1988: After an accident at a research lab, the population of Los Angeles is mutating into ferocious zombies eager to feed on the living. Two women take refuge in a museum but fall right into the hands of a pair of homicidal ex-convicts, who kidnap and torment the women as the undead hoard grows larger and stronger.
Dustin Ferguson
Lynn Lowry, Robert Allen Mukes, Mel Novak, Ken May, Jennifer Nangle, Traci Burr, Noel Jason Scott, Tino Zamora, Julie Ann Ream, D.T. Carney, Yvette Yzon, Ricky Egan, Erik Anthony Russo

