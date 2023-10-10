IMDb 6.6 / 10 from 136 users

Heart to Heart (1979)

The independently-minded daughter of lower-middle class French shopkeepers, Brigitte, one of three sisters, refused to marry the father of her child when she became pregnant. In this film, she reminisces about her family life beginning when she was about five years old, up to the present when she is in her early 20s. Of her two sisters, one has a nervous breakdown and the other one becomes something of a baby factory. Colorful anecdotes of her eventful life lend additional depth to her insights.

Pascal Thomas, Hubert Watrinet, Patrick Cartoux

Anne Caudry, Carole Jacquinot, Elisa Servier, Henri Crémieux, Louba Guertchikoff, Daniel Ceccaldi, Michel Galabru, Laurence Lignières, Igor Lafaurie, Jacques François, Jean-Claude Martin, François-Eric Gendron, Christian Pereira, Bernard Ménez, Jacques Villeret, Alain Bernard, Michele Hermet, Michel Fortin, Roger Muni, Emilie Thomas, Valérie Jacquinot, Valérie Pascale, Ingeborg Prinz, Clément Thomas, Jean Becker, Louis-Michel Colla, Christian Spillemaecker, Johnny Pigozzi, Gérard Louvain, Claude Lelouch

