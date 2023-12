IMDb 6.0 / 10 from 73 users

Diterbitkan 16 April 1992

Oleh mamat

Heart Against Hearts (1992)

George Lam and Carol Cheng play a couple who finally settle down after a long-running love marathon. Their troubles begin when George loses his job and becomes a house-husband, while Carol and daughter (Vivian Chow) become the breadwinners of the family.

Stephen Shin

George Lam Chi-Cheung, Carol Cheng, Vivian Chow, Elaine Jin, Paul Chun, Suki Kwan, Philip Chan, Manfred Wong, Yip Hon-Leung, Teddy Yip Wing-Cho, Dennis Chan Kwok-San, Tony Leung Hung-Wah, Chan San-Hiu, Shiu-Hung Hui

