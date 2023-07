IMDb 5.4 / 10 from 1,680 users

Head Office (1985)

In this comic take on big-business wheelings and dealings, an ambitious senator’s son (Judge Reinhold) moves up the corporate ladder through undeserved promotions. But against his better judgment, he falls for a woman (the chairman’s daughter, no less) who’s leading a protest against the company’s shady business practices. “Saturday Night Live” writer-performer Michael O’Donoghue scripted this satire co-starring Danny DeVito and Jane Seymour.

Ken Finkleman

Judge Reinhold, Lori-Nan Engler, Eddie Albert, Merritt Butrick, Ron Frazier, Richard Masur, Rick Moranis, Don Novello, Michael O’Donoghue, Jane Seymour, Wallace Shawn, Bruce Wagner, Danny DeVito, Ron James, John Kapelos, Brian Doyle-Murray, George Coe, Diane Robin, Don King, Hrant Alianak, Lee Broker, Howard Busgang, Tom Butler, Jeremiah S. Chechik, Nancy Cser, Billy Curtis, William B. Davis, Denis Forest, Kathleen Laskey, Michael McManus, Maxine Miller, Annie McAuley, Catherine McClenahan, Anne Lockhart, Scott Thompson, Dominic Cuzzocrea, Louis Di Bianco, Carolyn Dunn, Elizabeth Irwin, Wally Kanin, Marvin Karon, Derek Keurvorst, Don McManus, Robin Menken, Myron Natwick, Laura Press, Elizabeth Shepherd

