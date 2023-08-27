IMDb 5.6 / 10 from 71 users

Diterbitkan 21 July 2023

Oleh LIN

Haunting of the Queen Mary (2023)

When photographers Erin and Patrick are brought aboard the ship with their young son Lukas, they unleash a series of events that entwines their family with the ship’s dark past. As the terror unfolds around them they begin to realise there is more to this sumptuous ocean liner than meets the eye: its remarkable legacy masking violent secrets.

Gary Shore

Alice Eve, Joel Fry, Nell Hudson, Angus Wright, Jim Piddock, Dorian Lough, William Shockley, Tim Downie, Lenny Rush, Alfredo Tavares, Mark Silverman, Joelle Koissi, Wil Coban, Gabi Kerr, Sophia Dunn-Walker, Russell MacLeod, Tiffany Ashton, Marios Gavrilis, Florrie Wilkinson, Chase Drews, Matthew David McCarthy, Ricky Bevins, Maddison Nixon, Cory Dagg, Ross Cullum, Brooke Chanel, Wesley Alfvin, Luca Barbarossa, Adam Grayson, Alan Booty, Michael Trauffer

tt3463938