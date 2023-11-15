IMDb 4.2 / 10 from 108 users

Diterbitkan 01 January 1996

Oleh mamat

Hard Gun (1996)

Panna and Tony play members of a desperate gang of thieves who are forced into hiding after a robbery goes wrong; when the police launch a raid on their hide-out, the pair are forced to make a bid for freedom, and in the ensuing battle, Panna’s ‘brother’ is shot and killed. Narrowly escaping the clutches of the law themselves, the duo plan to take revenge on Pitak, the cop who fired the fatal bullet.

Panna Rittikrai, Prapon Petchinn

Tony Jaa, Jai Jammultree, Panna Rittikrai, Thunyaluk Rarchatha, Paothai Pornpisit, Sornram Karmathep, Manop Ruamtham, Wittaya Jitnares, Kanuengchai Kenla, Suppawit Saelee, Jai Juntamooltree

