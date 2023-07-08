IMDb 8.2 / 10 from 172,116 users

Diterbitkan 02 May 2023

Oleh LIN

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)

Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

James Gunn, Lars P. Winther, James Edward Tilden, Ryan J. Pezdirc

Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter, Maria Bakalova, Elizabeth Debicki, Sylvester Stallone, Austin Freeman, Stephen Blackehart, Terence Rosemore, Sarah Alami, Jasmine Sunshine Munoz, Giovannie Cruz, Nico Santos, Miriam Shor, Noa Raskin, Linda Cardellini, Asim Chaudhry, Mikaela Hoover, Judy Greer, Reinaldo Faberlle, Tara Strong, Jared Leland Gore, Michael Rosenbaum, Elan Gale, Molly C. Quinn, Gerardo Davila, Dee Bradley Baker, Hanna Pak, Jennifer Holland, Nathan Fillion, Kyle Mclean, Benjamin Byron Davis, Tiffany Smith, Joe Daru, Daniela Melchior, Jonathan Mercedes, Jonathan Fritschi, Diego Ward, Max Bickelhaup, Brandon Morales, Renae Moneymaker, Alexis Hadesty, Tara Warren, Candi VandiZandi, Grecia Balboa, Caleb Spillyards, Darla Delgado, Michelle Civile, Ken Lyle, Elodie Clarke, John William Wright, Autumn Griffin, Skylar Huntley, Randy Havens, Dane DiLiegro, Kai Zen, Sarah Anne, Yael Ocasio, Adelynn Spoon, Henry Heffernan, Brooklyn Skye Oliver, Scarlett Blum, Baby Dro, Emery Grilliot, Amelia Waters, Lloyd Kaufman, Christopher Fairbank, Rhett Miller, Natalia Safran, Murphy Weed, Michael Rooker, James Gunn, Jessica Fontaine, Karen Abercrombie, Gregg Henry, Adriana Leonard, Bonnie Discepolo, Clare Grant, Grace Gunn, Will Gunn, Seth Green, Pete Davidson, Tristan Mamasakhlisashvili

tt6791350