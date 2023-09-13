Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Great White Shark: Beyond the Cage of Fear (2013) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Sutradara
Steve Morris
Genre
Documentary
IMDb
7.5/
10from
88users
Diterbitkan
28 December 2013
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Great White Shark: Beyond the Cage of Fear (2013)
A group of scientists form a relationship with Bruce, a Great White Shark, in order to prove the Great White is more than a mindless killing machine.
Steve Morris
Thad Lacinak, Mauricio Hoyos, Steve Morris, Mark Healey, Mike Hoover, Hannah Fraser
tt3595906