IMDb 7.5 / 10 from 5,984 users

Diterbitkan 18 November 2021

Oleh mamat

Great Freedom (2021)

In post-war Germany, liberation by the Allies does not mean freedom for everyone. Hans Hoffmann is repeatedly imprisoned under Paragraph 175, which criminalizes homosexuality. Nevertheless, over the decades, he continues his quest for freedom and love, even if he finds it in the most unusual places.

Sebastian Meise

Franz Rogowski, Georg Friedrich, Anton von Lucke, Thomas Prenn, Thomas Stecher, Alfred Hartung, Thomas Wehling, Mex Schlüpfer, David Burnell IV, Fabian Stumm, Joachim Schönfeld, Klaus Huhle, Andreas Patton, Daniel Wagner, Ulrich Faßnacht, Johannes Cramer, Dan Lestrade, Ernst Sigot

tt14775784