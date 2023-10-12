IMDb 4.7 / 10 from 383 users

Diterbitkan 01 September 1988

Oleh mamat

Graverobbers (1988)

Cute waitress/hooker is romanced and wed to handsome stranger/funeral director. He, as well as most of the town prefer their women dead. She is the obvious candidate for that position, as his two previous wives were in terrible shape even for dead persons. She must be fleet of foot indeed to avoid their fate.

Straw Weisman

Elizabeth Mannino, David Gregory, Larry Bockius, Judith Mayes, Adam Wahl, Kevin Scullin, Kelvin Keraga, Kenneth Giek, Nevada Belle, Kathleen Margo

tt0099373