  3. Grand Canyon (1991)

Grand Canyon (1991)

Kualitas

BluRay

Negara

Usa

IMDb

6.9

/

10

from

16,330

users

Diterbitkan

25 December 1991

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Grand Canyon (1991)

Grand Canyon revolved around six residents from different backgrounds whose lives intertwine in modern-day Los Angeles. At the center of the film is the unlikely friendship of two men from different races and classes brought together when one finds himself in jeopardy in the other’s rough neighborhood.
Lawrence Kasdan, Anne Rapp
Danny Glover, Kevin Kline, Steve Martin, Mary McDonnell, Mary-Louise Parker, Alfre Woodard, Jeremy Sisto, Tina Lifford, Patrick Malone, Randle Mell, Sarah Trigger, Destinee DeWalt, Candace Mead, Lauren Mead, Shaun Baker, K. Todd Freeman, Deon Sams, Christopher M. Brown, Gregg Dandridge, Branscombe Richmond, Walt Jordan, Todd Allen, Carole Ita White, Basil Wallace, Georgina Lindsey, Jack Kehler, Marley Shelton, Lynn Salvatori, Jim Morange, Henry Kingi, Steven Keith Davis, Sharon Lee Jones, Mary Ellen Trainor, Gary Carlos Cervantes, Ben McCreary, Jeanne Bates, Sam H. Ginsburg, Brett A. Jones, Paul E. Short, Willie C. Carpenter, Antonio Royuela, Eddie Perez, Clifton Collins Jr., Hugh Ross, Roxanne Kasdan, Cora Lee Day, John Ashby, Jacqueline Alexandra Citron, Kristen Amber Citron

Diterbitkan

September 4, 2023 3:58 pm

Durasi

