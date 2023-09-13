IMDb 5.7 / 10 from 627 users

Diterbitkan 23 June 2015

Oleh mamat

Grace Stirs Up Success (2015)

Grace is excited for the summer so she can start a business with her friends, but things take an unexpected turn when her mom announces a trip to Paris. There, Grace must learn to get along with her French cousin, Sylvie, and she finds unexpected inspiration for her business. Then, Grace finds out her grandparents bakery, that inspired her to start a business, is closing. Can she and her friends find a way to save it?

Vince Marcello

Olivia Rodrigo, Virginia Madsen, Eloise Webb, Caitlin Carmichael, Notlim Taylor, Rafael Edholm, Krisztina Peremartoni, András Bálint, Fabrice Michel, Lili Bordán, Roxane Bret, Thierry Harcourt, Joe Bastianich, Tom Doherty, Maxime Leigh-Wood

tt3733678