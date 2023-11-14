Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Gotti (1996) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
A. Frank Ruffo,
Aidan Devine,
Al Waxman,
Alberta Watson,
Annie Kidder,
Anthony Quinn,
Armand Assante,
Barbara Radecki,
Billy Otis,
Brian Kaulback
Sutradara
Blanche McDermaid,
Robert Harmon
IMDb
7.2/
10from
8,388users
Diterbitkan
17 August 1996
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Gotti (1996)
John Gotti, the head of a small New York mafia crew breaks a few of the old family rules. He rises to become the head of the Gambino family and the most well-known mafia boss in America. Life is good, but suspicion creeps in, and greed, rule-breaking and his high public profile all threaten to topple him.
Robert Harmon, Blanche McDermaid
Armand Assante, William Forsythe, Richard C. Sarafian, Frank Vincent, Anthony Quinn, Dominic Chianese, Robert Miranda, Scott Cohen, Raymond Serra, Vincent Pastore, Marc Lawrence, Tony Sirico, Nigel Bennett, Al Waxman, Frank Pellegrino, Michael A. Miranda, Alberta Watson, Vlasta Vrana, Billy Otis, Tony De Santis, Don Dickinson, Ron Gabriel, Yank Azman, Tedde Moore, Gerry Mendicino, Joe Pingue, Frank Crudele, Carson Manning, Dan Duran, Jim Walton, Gil Filar, Karl Pruner, Louis Di Bianco, Brian Kaulback, Marvin Goldhar, Richard Sali, Sebastian MacLean, Sharon Heldt, A. Frank Ruffo, Patrick Ezerzer, Roy Lewis, Annie Kidder, Nerene Virgin, Vito Rezza, George T. Odom, Nilo Picchi, Barbara Radecki, Kurt Reis, Aidan Devine, Carson Manning, David Berni, Sebastian MacLean, Lloyd White, Michelle Moffett
tt0116441