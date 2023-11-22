IMDb 5.9 / 10 from 6,559 users

Golda (2023)

Set during the tense 19 days of the Yom Kippur War in 1973, Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir is faced with the potential of Israel’s complete destruction. She must navigate overwhelming odds, a skeptical cabinet and a complex relationship with US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, with millions of lives in the balance. Her tough leadership and compassion would ultimately decide the fate of her nation and leave her with a controversial legacy around the world.

Guy Nattiv, Suzanne Baron, Steve Robinson, James Chambers, Etienne Newton

Helen Mirren, Camille Cottin, Liev Schreiber, Lior Ashkenazi, Rami Heuberger, Ellie Piercy, Ed Stoppard, Rotem Keinan, Dvir Benedek, Dominic Mafham, Henry Goodman, Emma Davies, Mark Fleischmann, Daniel Ben Zenou, Muneesh Sharma, Kit Rakusen, Sara Matin, Ohad Knoller, Olivia Brody, Sumit Chakravarti, Oliver Franks, Sam Shoubber, Zed Josef, Jaime Ray Newman, Ben Caplan

