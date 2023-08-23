IMDb 5.3 / 10 from 701 users

Diterbitkan 02 July 2015

Oleh mamat

Gold Coast (2015)

Young anti-colonial idealist Wulff leaves for Danish Guinea to set up a coffee plantation but not everything goes according to plan.

Daniel Dencik

Jakob Oftebro, Danica Ćurčić, John Aggrey, Adam Ild Rohweder, Anders Heinrichsen, Morten Holst, Luise Skov, Mikkel Hilgart, Wakefield Ackuaku

tt4038670