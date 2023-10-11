  1. Home
  2. Action
  God of Gamblers' Return (1994)

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Hong Kong

Sutradara

IMDb

6.7

/

10

from

2,796

users

Diterbitkan

24 December 1994

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

God of Gamblers’ Return (1994)

Chow returns to play Ko Chun, a skilled gambler who now lives in retirement in France. Wu Xingguo plays an evil gangster who forces Ko out of retirement by killing his pregnant wife. Ko is forced to team up with a variety of other people to win out in the end. Wu Chien-lien plays Chow’s romantic interest, Chingmy Yau plays a Taiwanese femme fatale, and Tony Leung provides much of the laughs.
Wong Jing
Chow Yun-fat, Tony Leung Ka-fai, Chingmy Yau, Wu Chien-Lien, Elvis Tsui, Wu Hsing-Guo, Charles Heung, Tse Miu, Law Kar-Ying, Sharla Cheung, Blackie Ko Shou-Liang, Ken Lo, Bau Hon-Lam, Wong Kam-Kong, Bonnie Fu, Chan Chi-Fai, Baat Leung-Gam

Diterbitkan

Oktober 11, 2023 3:02 pm

Durasi

