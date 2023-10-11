IMDb 6.7 / 10 from 2,796 users

God of Gamblers’ Return (1994)

Chow returns to play Ko Chun, a skilled gambler who now lives in retirement in France. Wu Xingguo plays an evil gangster who forces Ko out of retirement by killing his pregnant wife. Ko is forced to team up with a variety of other people to win out in the end. Wu Chien-lien plays Chow’s romantic interest, Chingmy Yau plays a Taiwanese femme fatale, and Tony Leung provides much of the laughs.

Wong Jing

Chow Yun-fat, Tony Leung Ka-fai, Chingmy Yau, Wu Chien-Lien, Elvis Tsui, Wu Hsing-Guo, Charles Heung, Tse Miu, Law Kar-Ying, Sharla Cheung, Blackie Ko Shou-Liang, Ken Lo, Bau Hon-Lam, Wong Kam-Kong, Bonnie Fu, Chan Chi-Fai, Baat Leung-Gam

