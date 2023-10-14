Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Go West Young Man (1936) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Alice Brady,
Alyce Ardell,
Charles Irwin,
Cyril Ring,
Dick Elliott,
Elizabeth Patterson,
Etienne Girardot,
Isabel Jewell,
John Indrisano,
Lester Dorr
Sutradara
Henry Hathaway,
Hollingsworth Morse
Genre
Comedy
IMDb
6.3/
10from
740users
Diterbitkan
18 November 1936
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Go West Young Man (1936)
Mavis Arden is a sensational movie star. Her following spans the world and her personal appearance tours prove her popularity. On her way home from one such appearance, Arden’s car breaks down. She orders her publicity man to find her a place to stay, suspicious that he planned the break down to keep her away from a man. However, she soon finds herself mooning over an attractive repairman in town and listening to his ideas about inventing equipment for film.
Henry Hathaway, Hollingsworth Morse
Mae West, Warren William, Randolph Scott, Alice Brady, Elizabeth Patterson, Lyle Talbot, Isabel Jewell, Margaret Perry, Etienne Girardot, Maynard Holmes, John Indrisano, Alyce Ardell, Nick Stewart, Charles Irwin, Walter Walker, Raquel Torres, Xavier Cugat, Si Jenks, Dick Elliott, Lester Dorr, Cyril Ring
tt0027684