Go West Young Man (1936)

Mavis Arden is a sensational movie star. Her following spans the world and her personal appearance tours prove her popularity. On her way home from one such appearance, Arden’s car breaks down. She orders her publicity man to find her a place to stay, suspicious that he planned the break down to keep her away from a man. However, she soon finds herself mooning over an attractive repairman in town and listening to his ideas about inventing equipment for film.

Henry Hathaway, Hollingsworth Morse

Mae West, Warren William, Randolph Scott, Alice Brady, Elizabeth Patterson, Lyle Talbot, Isabel Jewell, Margaret Perry, Etienne Girardot, Maynard Holmes, John Indrisano, Alyce Ardell, Nick Stewart, Charles Irwin, Walter Walker, Raquel Torres, Xavier Cugat, Si Jenks, Dick Elliott, Lester Dorr, Cyril Ring

