Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

Genre

Drama

,

War

IMDb

6.6

/

10

from

2,980

users

Diterbitkan

12 July 1978

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Go Tell the Spartans (1978)

Go Tell the Spartans is a 1978 American war film based on Daniel Ford’s 1967 novel “Incident at Muc Wa.” It tells the story about U.S. Army military advisers during the early part of the Vietnam War. Led my Major Asa Barker, these advisers and their South Vietnamese counterparts defend the village of Muc Wa against multiple attacks by Viet-Cong guerrillas.
Ted Post
Burt Lancaster, Craig Wasson, Marc Singer, Joe Unger, David Clennon, Evan C. Kim, John Megna, Hilly Hicks, Dolph Sweet, Clyde Kusatsu, James Hong, Dennis Howard, Denice Kumagai, Tad Horino, Jonathan Goldsmith, Mark Carlton

Diterbitkan

November 16, 2023 12:00 am

Durasi

