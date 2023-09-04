  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

IMDb

6.8

/

10

from

442

users

Diterbitkan

05 March 2023

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Glitch: The Rise & Fall of HQ Trivia (2023)

This timely documentary chronicles the tech-fueled rise and Fyre-style fall of HQ Trivia, the revolutionary "game show on your phone" app that went viral, swept the nation, then crashed and burned. The global live-play game sensation drew millions of daily users to its frenetically fun trivia challenges and cash prizes, attracting celebrity fans including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Neil Patrick Harris, Jimmy Kimmy, and Kelly Clarkson. But its success was undone by corporate clashes, cast changes, and a tragic death. Told through the eyes of former host Scott Rogowsky and other first-person players from inside and outside the company, the film documents the real-life comedy and tragedy that unfolded in front of and behind the cameras.
Salima Koroma
Scott Rogowsky, Sharon Carpenter, Taylor Lorenz, Scott Galloway, Laurie Segall, Eugene Byon, Josh Constine, Mike Miley

Diterbitkan

September 4, 2023 4:09 pm

Durasi

