Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

undefined

Bintang film

Sutradara

IMDb

0

/

10

from

0

users

Diterbitkan

13 October 2015

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Girls to Men (2015)

Girls to Men follows three young Brits going through extraordinary transformations to fulfill their dream of becoming men. The film features unprecedented access to surgical procedures including breast removal and phalloplasty – the creation of their own, functioning penises. The film also meets the increasingly confident online community of young trans men baring everything on social media.
Nick Sweeney
Gethin Anthony

Diterbitkan

Agustus 5, 2023 7:19 pm

Durasi

