IMDb 6.3 / 10 from 688 users

Diterbitkan 01 June 1952

Oleh mamat

Gift Horse (1952)

Compton Bennett’s war drama The Gift Horse follows the fortunes of ageing destroyer The Ballantrae and her crew from the time they come together in 1940 until the climactic raid on occupied St Nazaire in 1942. Trevor Howard plays Lt Cmdr Hugh Alginon Fraser, the newly appointed captain, back in service after having left the navy following a court martial.

Compton Bennett, Ann Forsyth

Richard Attenborough, James Donald, Sonny Tufts, Trevor Howard, Bernard Lee, Dora Bryan, Hugh Williams, Robin Bailey, Meredith Edwards, John Forrest, Patric Doonan, Sid James, Harold Siddons, William Russell, Joan Rice, Peter Bathurst

tt0044658