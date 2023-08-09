Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Ghosts of the Abyss (2003) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Mexico
Bintang film
Adriana Valdez,
Bill Paxton,
Charles Pellegrino,
Don Lynch,
Federico Zambrano,
James Cameron,
John Broadwater,
Ken Marschall,
Miguel Wilkins,
Mike Cameron
Sutradara
James Cameron
Genre
Documentary,
Family
IMDb
6.8/
10from
6,161users
Diterbitkan
10 April 2003
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Ghosts of the Abyss (2003)
With a team of the world’s foremost historic and marine experts as well as friend Bill Paxton, James Cameron embarks on an unscripted adventure back to the wreck of the Titanic where nearly 1,500 souls lost their lives almost a century ago.
James Cameron
Bill Paxton, John Broadwater, James Cameron, Mike Cameron, Ken Marschall, Don Lynch, Adriana Valdez, Piper Gunnarson, Federico Zambrano, Miguel Wilkins, Charles Pellegrino
tt0297144