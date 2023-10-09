IMDb 5.3 / 10 from 1,746 users

Diterbitkan 26 May 1988

Oleh mamat

Ghost Town (1988)

Deputy Langley tracks a kidnapped girl to an abandoned ghost town. However, the town is not abandoned, but haunted by the spirits of an outlaw, Devlin, and his gang, who hold the equally deceased townspeople hostage until the outlaws can be killed by a lawman.

Richard Governor, Lamar Card, Michael Becker

Franc Luz, Catherine Hickland, Jimmie F. Skaggs, Bruce Glover, Zitto Kazann, Laura Schaefer, Michael Alldredge, Penelope Windust

tt0095215