Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Japan

IMDb

7.1

/

10

from

4,245

users

Diterbitkan

22 June 2013

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Ghost in the Shell Arise – Border 1: Ghost Pain (2013)

The story is set in 2027, one year after the end of the fourth non-nuclear war. New Port City is still reeling from the war’s aftermath when it suffers a bombing caused by a self-propelled mine. Then, a military member implicated in arms-dealing bribes is gunned down. During the investigation, Public Security Section’s Daisuke Aramaki encounters Motoko Kusanagi, the cyborg, wizard-level hacker assigned to the military’s 501st Secret Unit. Batou, a man with the “eye that does not sleep,” suspects that Kusanagi is the one behind the bombing. The Niihama Prefectural Police detective Togusa is pursuing his own dual cases of the shooting death and a prostitute’s murder. Motoko herself is being watched by the 501st Secret Unit’s head Kurutsu and cyborg agents.
Kazuchika Kise, Masahiko Murata
Maaya Sakamoto, Ikkyu Juku, Kenichirou Matsuda, Kazuya Nakai, Shunsuke Sakuya, Tomoyuki Dan, Takurou Nakakuni, Tarusuke Shingaki, Miyuki Sawashiro, Kenji Nojima, Yoji Ueda

Diterbitkan

Agustus 10, 2023 12:46 am

Durasi

