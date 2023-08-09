Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Ghost in the Shell Arise – Border 1: Ghost Pain (2013) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Japan
Bintang film
Ikkyu Juku,
Kazuya Nakai,
Kenichirou Matsuda,
Kenji Nojima,
Maaya Sakamoto,
Miyuki Sawashiro,
Shunsuke Sakuya,
Takurou Nakakuni,
Tarusuke Shingaki,
Tomoyuki Dan
Sutradara
Kazuchika Kise,
Masahiko Murata
IMDb
7.1/
10from
4,245users
Diterbitkan
22 June 2013
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Ghost in the Shell Arise – Border 1: Ghost Pain (2013)
The story is set in 2027, one year after the end of the fourth non-nuclear war. New Port City is still reeling from the war’s aftermath when it suffers a bombing caused by a self-propelled mine. Then, a military member implicated in arms-dealing bribes is gunned down. During the investigation, Public Security Section’s Daisuke Aramaki encounters Motoko Kusanagi, the cyborg, wizard-level hacker assigned to the military’s 501st Secret Unit. Batou, a man with the “eye that does not sleep,” suspects that Kusanagi is the one behind the bombing. The Niihama Prefectural Police detective Togusa is pursuing his own dual cases of the shooting death and a prostitute’s murder. Motoko herself is being watched by the 501st Secret Unit’s head Kurutsu and cyborg agents.
tt2636124