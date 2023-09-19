IMDb 6.6 / 10 from 1,197 users

Diterbitkan 01 May 2014

Oleh mamat

Getulio (2014)

The movie depicts the political crisis that led to the suicide of president Getúlio Vargas, in the 19 days that preceded August 24, 1954. The crisis began with the attempted assassination of journalist and politician Carlos Lacerda in August 5, 1954, at rua Toneleros, Rio de Janeiro, in which Major Vaz was assassinated instead. Investigations pointed to Gregório Fortunato, chief of Vargas’ personal guard, as the orderer of the frustrated assassination. This incident was one of the most importants in the history of Brazil.

João Jardim

Tony Ramos, Alexandre Borges, Drica Moraes, Leonardo Medeiros, Thiago Justino, Clarisse Abujamra, Michel Bercovitch, Daniel Dantas, Adriano Garib, Murilo Grossi, Fernando Luís, Marcelo Médici, Silvio Matos

