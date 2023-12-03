IMDb 5.8 / 10 from 747 users

Get Well Soon (2014)

After an accident, Pierre, a sixty years old grumpy man, ends up stuck on an hospital bed with a cast. While Pierre dreams of silence and solitude with his strong character, the whole world seems to invite himself to his hospital bed. Powerless, he has to support the daily visits of doctors,nurse and hospital staff then his closes including his brother Herve. Visits after visits, funny or touching, Pierre starts to reconsider some people and reexamine his environment. And after all, his stay becomes a second chance …

Jean Becker

Gérard Lanvin, Fred Testot, Jean-Pierre Darroussin, Swann Arlaud, Claudia Tagbo, Anne-Sophie Lapix, Philippe Rebbot, Mona Jabeur, Daniel Guichard, Isabelle Candelier, Louis-Do de Lencquesaing, Maurane, Irène Ismaïloff, Frédéric Sauzay, Pasquale D’Inca, Franck Adrien, Bernard Villanueva, Rémy Adriaens, Véronique Kapoyan, Martine Gautier, Mélanie Baxter-Jones, Swann Nambotin, Pauline Rodhain

