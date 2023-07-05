Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Genocidal Organ (2017) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Japan
Bintang film
Akio Ôtsuka,
Hiroki Gotô,
Hiroomi Tamaru,
Hiroshi Naka,
Kaito Ishikawa,
Kazuhiro Yamaji,
Kenta Sasa,
Naoto Kobayashi,
Rei Igarashi,
Rica Fukami
Sutradara
Shûkô Murase
IMDb
6.4/
10from
1,028users
Diterbitkan
03 February 2017
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Genocidal Organ (2017)
The war on terror exploded, literally, the day Sarajevo was destroyed by a homemade nuclear device. The leading democracies transformed into total surveillance states, and the developing world has drowned under a wave of genocides. The mysterious American John Paul seems to be behind the collapse of the world system, and it’s up to intelligence agent Clavis Shepherd to track John Paul across the wreckage of civilizations and to find the true heart of darkness—a genocidal organ.
