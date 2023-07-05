IMDb 6.4 / 10 from 1,028 users

Diterbitkan 03 February 2017

Oleh mamat

Genocidal Organ (2017)

The war on terror exploded, literally, the day Sarajevo was destroyed by a homemade nuclear device. The leading democracies transformed into total surveillance states, and the developing world has drowned under a wave of genocides. The mysterious American John Paul seems to be behind the collapse of the world system, and it’s up to intelligence agent Clavis Shepherd to track John Paul across the wreckage of civilizations and to find the true heart of darkness—a genocidal organ.

Shuko Murase

Yuichi Nakamura, Takahiro Sakurai, Akio Otsuka, Kaito Ishikawa, Sanae Kobayashi, Kazuhiro Yamaji, Takuya Kirimoto, Yuki Kaji, Rei Igarashi, Satoshi Mikami, Hiroki Goto, Hiroshi Naka, Rica Fukami, Shinya Takahashi, Takaya Hashi, Toru Okawa, Hiroomi Tamaru, Kenta Sasa, Takehiro Hasu, Naoto Kobayashi

tt3615160