Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Gasland (2010) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
HDRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Amee Ellsworth,
Aubrey K. McClendon,
Dave Neslin,
Debbie May,
Dick Cheney,
Jean Carter,
Jesse Ellsworth,
Josh Fox,
Louie Gohmert,
Marsha Mendenhall
Sutradara
Josh Fox
Genre
Documentary
IMDb
7.6/
10from
11,038users
Diterbitkan
24 January 2010
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Gasland (2010)
It is happening all across America-rural landowners wake up one day to find a lucrative offer from an energy company wanting to lease their property. Reason? The company hopes to tap into a reservoir dubbed the “Saudi Arabia of natural gas.” Halliburton developed a way to get the gas out of the ground-a hydraulic drilling process called “fracking”-and suddenly America finds itself on the precipice of becoming an energy superpower.
Josh Fox
Josh Fox, Dick Cheney, Pete Seeger, Richard Nixon, Aubrey K. McClendon, Pat Fernelli, Ron Carter, Jean Carter, Norma Fiorentino, Debbie May, Debbie May, Mike Markham, Marsha Mendenhall, Dave Neslin, Jesse Ellsworth, Amee Ellsworth, Renee McClure, Weston Wilson, Louie Gohmert
tt1558250