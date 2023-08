IMDb 6.9 / 10 from 577 users

Garage Sale Mystery: The Beach Murder (2017)

Annie Winters is a long-time customer of Rags-to-Riches and her husband Garret is a wealthy internet entrepreneur. When Garret’s dead body is found washed up on the beach, it looks like an apparent surfing accident. But Annie doesn’t believe the death was accidental and pleads with Jenn to take a closer look.

Neill Fearnley, Bill Mizel, Scooby Vincent, Grant O’Kane

Lori Loughlin, Sarah Strange, Kevin O’Grady, Connor Stanhope, Matt Visser, Steve Bacic, Eva Bourne, Jay Brazeau, Chiara Zanni, Ben Cotton, Michael Teigen, Chad Rook, David Paetkau, Catherine Lough Haggquist, Peter Bryant, Yasmeene Ball, Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey, Mekhi Fester, Ty Wood, Lars Grant, Neill Fearnley, Sean Millington, Tanya Champoux, Cameron McDonald, Olivia Ryan Stern, Kathryn Masters

