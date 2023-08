IMDb 7.1 / 10 from 535 users

Garage Sale Mystery: A Case Of Murder (2017)

Jenn buys an old reel-to-reel recorder at a garage sale only to find that it includes the sound of a man pleading for his life. When the former owner of the recorder, a retired therapist, is found murdered in a patient’s apartment, Jenn’s investigation leads to other patients whose love lives are more entangled than she was first led to believe.

Neill Fearnley, Bill Mizel, Natalie Catherine, Sarah Rogers, Lee Karlovic

Lori Loughlin, Sarah Strange, Steve Bacic, Connor Stanhope, Eva Bourne, Kevin O’Grady, Matthew Harrison, Johannah Newmarch, Malcolm Stewart, Sarah-Jane Redmond, Jay Brazeau, Preston Vanderslice, Lisa Durupt, Derek Hamilton, Charles Zuckermann, Paloma Kwiatkowski, Tyson Bellusci, Mark Brandon, Andrew Barber, Krystle Dos Santos, Marika Siewert, Arthur Lee Rose, Charles Jarman

