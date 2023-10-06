  1. Home
Kualitas

HDRip

Negara

Spain

IMDb

6.0

/

10

from

2,408

users

Diterbitkan

07 October 2011

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Game of Werewolves (2011)

After 15 years, Tomas, a not very succesfull writer, comes back to the village in Galicia where his family comes from, Arga, apparently to get an award. But he doesn’t know the real reason why he is there, to end with an old curse that is been haunting the village for the last hundred years.
Juan Martínez Moreno
Carlos Areces, Luis Zahera, Mabel Rivera, Gorka Otxoa, Secun de la Rosa, Manuel Manquiña, Coté Soler, Marcos Ruiz, Xulio Lago, Dorotea Bárcena, Camila Bossa, Cristina Pascual, Tomás Cimadevilla

Diterbitkan

Oktober 6, 2023 6:58 pm

Durasi

