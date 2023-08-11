IMDb 6.6 / 10 from 633 users

Diterbitkan 27 January 1975

Oleh mamat

Galileo (1975)

Challenged by a new student, tutor and theorist Galileo co-opts emerging telescope technology and discovers irrefutable proof of the heretical notion that the earth is not the center of the universe. But in a rigid society ruled by an uneasy alliance of aristocracy and clergy already undermined by the Plague and the Reformation, science is a threat and enlightenment is a luxury. Faced with either death at the hands of the Inquisition or recantation to a hypocritical but all-powerful Papacy, Galileo must choose between his own life and the restless scientific curiosity that he has spurned family, friends, and wealth to pursue.

Joseph Losey

Topol, Edward Fox, Colin Blakely, Georgia Brown, Clive Revill, Margaret Leighton, John Gielgud, Michael Gough, Michael Lonsdale, Richard O’Callaghan, Tim Woodward, Judy Parfitt, John McEnery, Patrick Magee, Mary Larkin

tt0073029