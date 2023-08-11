Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Galileo (1975) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Uk
Bintang film
Chaim Topol,
Clive Revill,
Colin Blakely,
Edward Fox,
Georgia Brown,
John Gielgud,
John Mcenery,
Judy Parfitt,
Margaret Leighton,
Mary Larkin
Sutradara
Joseph Losey
IMDb
6.6/
10from
633users
Diterbitkan
27 January 1975
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Galileo (1975)
Challenged by a new student, tutor and theorist Galileo co-opts emerging telescope technology and discovers irrefutable proof of the heretical notion that the earth is not the center of the universe. But in a rigid society ruled by an uneasy alliance of aristocracy and clergy already undermined by the Plague and the Reformation, science is a threat and enlightenment is a luxury. Faced with either death at the hands of the Inquisition or recantation to a hypocritical but all-powerful Papacy, Galileo must choose between his own life and the restless scientific curiosity that he has spurned family, friends, and wealth to pursue.
Joseph Losey
Topol, Edward Fox, Colin Blakely, Georgia Brown, Clive Revill, Margaret Leighton, John Gielgud, Michael Gough, Michael Lonsdale, Richard O’Callaghan, Tim Woodward, Judy Parfitt, John McEnery, Patrick Magee, Mary Larkin
tt0073029