  1. Home
  2. Biography
  3. Galileo (1975)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM Galileo (1975)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film Galileo (1975). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Galileo (1975) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Galileo (1975) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Uk

Sutradara

IMDb

6.6

/

10

from

633

users

Diterbitkan

27 January 1975

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Galileo (1975)

Challenged by a new student, tutor and theorist Galileo co-opts emerging telescope technology and discovers irrefutable proof of the heretical notion that the earth is not the center of the universe. But in a rigid society ruled by an uneasy alliance of aristocracy and clergy already undermined by the Plague and the Reformation, science is a threat and enlightenment is a luxury. Faced with either death at the hands of the Inquisition or recantation to a hypocritical but all-powerful Papacy, Galileo must choose between his own life and the restless scientific curiosity that he has spurned family, friends, and wealth to pursue.
Joseph Losey
Topol, Edward Fox, Colin Blakely, Georgia Brown, Clive Revill, Margaret Leighton, John Gielgud, Michael Gough, Michael Lonsdale, Richard O’Callaghan, Tim Woodward, Judy Parfitt, John McEnery, Patrick Magee, Mary Larkin

Diterbitkan

Agustus 11, 2023 9:09 pm

Durasi

BioskopKeren Galileo (1975)

Cinemaindo Galileo (1975)

Dewanonton Galileo (1975)

Download Galileo (1975)

Download Film Galileo (1975)

Download Movie Galileo (1975)

DUNIA21 Galileo (1975)

FILMAPIK Galileo (1975)

Juragan21 Galileo (1975)

Layar Kaca 21 Galileo (1975)

LK21 Galileo (1975)

Movieon21 Galileo (1975)

Nonton Galileo (1975)

Nonton Film Galileo (1975)

Nonton Movie Galileo (1975)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share