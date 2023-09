IMDb 6.7 / 10 from 1,279 users

Diterbitkan 18 July 1997

Oleh mamat

Full Alert (1997)

Police Inspector Pao is trying to catch Mak Kwan, a gang member who is first arrested, but then escapes from the prison. By chance, Pao realizes that the target of Kwan’s gang is the H.K. Jockey Club.

Ringo Lam, Mai Yong Lin, Mai Yong Lin, Sunny Luk Kim-Ching, Law Hong-Aai

Lau Ching-wan, Francis Ng, Amanda Lee, Monica Chan, Jack Kao, Chin Ka-Lok, Emily Kwan Bo-Wai, Lee Siu-Kei, Kam-Cheong Yung, Frankie Ng, Andrew Kam, Marcus Fok, Jacky Wong Cheung-Bo, Chris Lee Kin-Sang, Law Shu-Kei, Cheng Chu-Fung, John Cheung Chan-Sang, Michael Lam Gong

