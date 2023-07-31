Bintang film

IMDb 0 / 10 from 0 users

Diterbitkan 20 March 2021

Oleh LIN

Fruits of Labor (2021)

A Mexican-American teenage farmworker dreams of graduating high school, when ICE raids in her community threaten to separate her family and force her to become her family’s breadwinner.

Emily Cohen Ibañez

tt9351662