Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Fruits of Labor (2021) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Sutradara
Emily Cohen Ibañez
Genre
Documentary,
Drama,
Family
IMDb
0/
10from
0users
Diterbitkan
20 March 2021
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Fruits of Labor (2021)
A Mexican-American teenage farmworker dreams of graduating high school, when ICE raids in her community threaten to separate her family and force her to become her family’s breadwinner.
Emily Cohen Ibañez
tt9351662