Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film From Afar (2016) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Venezuela
Bintang film
Alfredo Castro,
Auffer Camacho,
Catherina Cardozo,
Felipe Massiani,
Iván Peña,
Jerico Montilla,
Jorge Luis Bosque,
Luis Silva,
Marcos Moreno
Sutradara
Alcione Guerrero,
Lorenzo Vigas
IMDb
6.6/
10from
3,934users
Diterbitkan
21 January 2016
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
From Afar (2016)
Examines the struggles of a man petrified by the notion of human contact and intimacy. Armando, aged 50, cruises young men in the streets of Caracas and pays them to come back to his house. He also regularly spies on an older man with whom he seems to have ties from the past. One day he meets 17-year-old Elder, leader of a small band of thugs. Their turbulent relationship will come to mimic the violent, passionate, oppressive unpredictability of the city around them.
Lorenzo Vigas, Alcione Guerrero
Alfredo Castro, Luis Silva, Jericó Montilla, Catherina Cardozo, Marcos Moreno, Jorge Luis Bosque, Felipe Massiani, Auffer Camacho, Iván Peña
tt4721400