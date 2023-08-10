  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Venezuela

IMDb

6.6

/

10

from

3,934

users

Diterbitkan

21 January 2016

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

From Afar (2016)

Examines the struggles of a man petrified by the notion of human contact and intimacy. Armando, aged 50, cruises young men in the streets of Caracas and pays them to come back to his house. He also regularly spies on an older man with whom he seems to have ties from the past. One day he meets 17-year-old Elder, leader of a small band of thugs. Their turbulent relationship will come to mimic the violent, passionate, oppressive unpredictability of the city around them.
Lorenzo Vigas, Alcione Guerrero
Alfredo Castro, Luis Silva, Jericó Montilla, Catherina Cardozo, Marcos Moreno, Jorge Luis Bosque, Felipe Massiani, Auffer Camacho, Iván Peña

Diterbitkan

Agustus 10, 2023 9:52 pm

Durasi

